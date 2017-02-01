Fairmont hoops best St. James Area

FAIRMONT — Fairmont Cardinals boys basketball head coach Jared Thompson said, until Tuesday night, it had been a while since his team had ...

Fairmont Area, Sandersfeld zip Waseca hockey

Martin Co. Area gymnasts net 2nd at quadrangular

Pot program needs more money? Uh, no

Should we really be surprised that Minnesota’s floundering medical marijuana program is about to cost more money? Not really. Heavy restrictions associated with ...

Senate needs to work on EPA nominations

Et Cetera …

Readers’ Views

Time to invest in infrastructure To the Editor: Much of what we do as a business requires our team to be out on the road. We deliver clean water and water ...

Readers’ Views

Your gift appreciated To the Editor: The Salvation Army of Fairmont would like to say thank you to everyone who rang bells for Christmas and ...

Be the blessing for others

Readers’ Views

Bulock-Lehr to wed Dec. 2

Carlson-Hallman to wed Dec. 17

Kittlesons to celebrate 70 years

Smiths to celebrate 65 years

Iliff to celebrate 90th birthday

Pytleski to celebrate 95th birthday

Michael K. Lemon

Michael K. Lemon FAIRMONT — Memorial services for Michael K. Lemon, 60, of Fairmont, formerly of Longville, will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Grace Lutheran Church in ...

Ada Mae Anderson

Rosemary Karnatz-Sorenson

Should the state of Minnesota allow the sale of liquor on Sundays?

Top Jobs

View All Jobs