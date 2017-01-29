Kallenbach’s 25 top Fairmont hoopsters’ win over St. Peter
Cardinals squeeze by United hockey, 2-1
FAIRMONT — The Fairmont Area Cardinals girls hockey team bounced back after Thursday’s loss and took a 2-1 win over Minnehaha Academy United ...
Et Cetera …
Give ’em a shout out The Fairmont Area Chamber of Commerce does a great job promoting our city and region. One of the nice things it does every year is honor ...
Beyond the hysteria, Trump pushes agenda
The ongoing hysteria about the presidency of Donald Trump may, in some ways, be drowning out the substance of what the new president is doing, ...
Readers’ Views
Your gift appreciated To the Editor: The Salvation Army of Fairmont would like to say thank you to everyone who rang bells for Christmas and for the donations of ...
Be the blessing for others
Be the blessing for others To the Editor: Kids Against Hunger is a nonprofit organization with the mission to significantly reduce the number ...
Roebbeke to celebrate 80th birthday
Hagedorn to celebrate 90th birthday
Nielsen to celebrate 80th birthday
James E. Engeman
James E. Engeman FAIRMONT — A funeral service for James E. Engeman, 57, of Fairmont, Minn., will be 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, at Lakeview Funeral Home in ...
Michael Lemon
Lisa R. Carlson
Top Jobs
- Load Planner
- Warehouse Associate
- Warehouse Associate
- PRODUCTION
- News Editor
- Bilingual Clinic Registered Nurse