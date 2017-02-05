Huskies hoopsters mush past Cardinals
New Ulm gymnasts best MCA for East title
WELCOME — First-year New Ulm head coach Kortney Peterson knows that timing is everything when it comes to competing in the sport of ...
Et Cetera …
Young man inspired The Sentinel recently reported on Fairmont eighth-grader Ethan Grunewald, who was able to attend the Presidential Inauguration thanks to an ...
‘Loyal opposition’ isn’t mindless obstructionism
Fortunately, some Democrats in the U.S. Senate are beginning to think about the meaning of “loyal opposition” in government. It means ...
Readers’ Views
Grant appreciated To the Editor: On behalf of the board and staff at Red Rock Center for the Arts, I would like to thank the Martin County Area Foundation for ...
Readers’ Views
Gift, thoughts appreciated To the Editor: I would like to thank Iowan grandma of nine for reading about me in the Sentinel and sending me ...
Franzen to celebrate 90th birthday
Iliff to celebrate 90th birthday
Pytleski to celebrate 95th birthday
Connie J. Lange
Connie J. Lange FAIRMONT — Services for Connie J. Lange, 76, of Fairmont, will be 11 a.m. Friday at the Lakeview Funeral Home in Fairmont. Burial will be in the ...
Richard D. Smith
James ‘Jim’ Kevin Burnett
Top Jobs
- Nurse Practitioner/Physician Assistant
- Direct Care Position
- Plant Maintenance Technician
- DRIVERS
- Marketing Specialist
- News Editor
- Load Planner
- Load Planner
- Mechanic
- Mechanic