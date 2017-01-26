Festival bringing back lip sync

FAIRMONT — Get your act together. The popular lip sync contest will be returning to Interlaken Heritage Days after a hiatus of several years. IHD festivities are set for June 9-11 this year, and board members Amber Elliott and Laura Dunker say this year’s celebration will take a slightly different focus. “We’re trying to make it a little different,” Elliott said. “I think last year was geared more toward kids. This year is going to be geared more for all ages.” “We’re trying to include everyone,” Dunker said. The weekend will kick off with a community meal June ...