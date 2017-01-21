Valvick stays positive despite injuries

Tigers scratch Cardinals in hockey tilt, 2-1

Et Cetera …

New businesses open There has been some exciting news on the business front in Fairmont this week. Fairmont Butcher Block announced it will open in the former ...

School choice offers hope of brighter futures

King’s son displays constructive attitude

Be the blessing for others

Be the blessing for others To the Editor: Kids Against Hunger is a nonprofit organization with the mission to significantly reduce the number of hungry children ...

Readers’ Views

Working on solutions To the Editor: Residents struggling with their health care bills should know that the Minnesota House of Representatives ...

Readers’ Views

Readers’ Views

Bulock-Lehr to wed Dec. 2

Carlson-Hallman to wed Dec. 17

Kittlesons to celebrate 70 years

Smiths to celebrate 65 years

Hagedorn to celebrate 90th birthday

Nielsen to celebrate 80th birthday

Hurly A. Morris

Hurly A. Morris CEYLON — Services for Hurly A. Morris, 84, of Ceylon, will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Estherville, ...

Ann Marie Dahlke

Gordon ‘Red’ Olson

Should the state of Minnesota allow the sale of liquor on Sundays?

Top Jobs

View All Jobs