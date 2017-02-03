Becker man charged with felony

FAIRMONT — A 24-year-old Becker man is facing a felony charge in Martin County. Alex Edward Orcutt has been charged with possession of stolen property, which carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. According to the report: At 8:08 p.m. Jan. 22, Fairmont police officers were dispatched to the movie theater in Fairmont, regarding a suspicious vehicle. An employee had reported that a man using crutches had left a vehicle, come into the theater and was asking people for a ride. An officer arrived at the scene and located the vehicle, a GMC Envoy. It was ...