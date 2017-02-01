Panthers scratch Red Bulls in wrestling dual
Fairmont hoops best St. James Area
FAIRMONT — Fairmont Cardinals boys basketball head coach Jared Thompson said, until Tuesday night, it had been a while since his team had ...
Pot program needs more money? Uh, no
Should we really be surprised that Minnesota’s floundering medical marijuana program is about to cost more money? Not really. Heavy restrictions associated with ...
Improving process will allow suspension to end
President Donald Trump’s order banning travel to this country by citizens of seven predominantly Muslim countries certainly could have ...
Readers’ Views
Time to invest in infrastructure To the Editor: Much of what we do as a business requires our team to be out on the road. We deliver clean water and water ...
Readers’ Views
Your gift appreciated To the Editor: The Salvation Army of Fairmont would like to say thank you to everyone who rang bells for Christmas and ...
Franzen to celebrate 90th birthday
Iliff to celebrate 90th birthday
Pytleski to celebrate 95th birthday
Michael K. Lemon
Michael K. Lemon FAIRMONT — Memorial services for Michael K. Lemon, 60, of Fairmont, formerly of Longville, will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Grace Lutheran Church in ...
Ada Mae Anderson
Rosemary Karnatz-Sorenson
Top Jobs
- Charge Nurse
- Operations Technician
- Mechanic
- Mechanic
- Project Manager
- Laborers/Truck Drivers
- PRODUCTION
- News Editor
- Bilingual Clinic Registered Nurse