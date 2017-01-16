Magic gymnasts net 2nd at own invite
Bucs 2nd, Red Bulls net 3rd at BSC wrestling meet
REDWOOD FALLS — The Blue Earth Area Bucs and Fairmont/ Martin County West Red Bulls took second- and third-place team honors, respectively, at ...
Congress needs to lend hand to new VA chief
Few Cabinet officers head agencies based almost solely on promises. But Dr. David Shulkin, nominated to head the Department of Veterans Affairs, will be one if he is ...
Et Cetera …
Tax changes approved Minnesota lawmakers found an easy consensus Friday, unanimously supporting legislation to put the state’s tax system in ...
Readers’ Views
Tax change immediate To the Editor: On Jan. 5, the Minnesota House of Representatives unanimously approved a measure that would provide $21.7 million in ...
Readers’ Views
Ready to start working To the Editor: I recently renewed my oath of office as the Minnesota Legislature reconvened for the 2017-2018 ...
Roebbeke to celebrate 80th birthday
Hagedorn to celebrate 90th birthday
Nielsen to celebrate 80th birthday
Alice M. Hall
DUNNELL — A Celebration of Life Service for Alice M. Hall, 78, of Dunnell, Minnesota will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, January 19, 2017 at the Assembly of God ...